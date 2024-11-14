Telangana: Man stabs woman, son to avenge his two-year-old’s death

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, a man brutally stabbed a mother and her son at Bonthapally village, Gummadila mandal of Sangareddy district on Thursday, November 14.

The police identified the accused as Nagaraju, a local resident, while the deceased are Sarojadevi 50 and her son Anil 30.

According to reports, Nagaraju held a grudge, believing they were responsible for the death of his two-and-a-half-year-old son six months ago. Police have registered a case, and an investigation is underway.

The bodies are shifted to the local government hospital for post-mortem examination.

The daylight murder sent shockwaves in the village. Following the incident the shop keepers downed their shutters and the police increased security in the village.