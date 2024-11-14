Telangana: Man stabs woman, son to avenge his two-year-old’s death

Police identified the accused as Nagaraju, a local resident, while the deceased are Sarojadevi 50 and her son Anil 30.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 14th November 2024 11:28 pm IST
West Bengal: Friends kill youth over online mobile game password
Representative Image

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, a man brutally stabbed a mother and her son at Bonthapally village, Gummadila mandal of Sangareddy district on Thursday, November 14.

The police identified the accused as Nagaraju, a local resident, while the deceased are Sarojadevi 50 and her son Anil 30.

According to reports, Nagaraju held a grudge, believing they were responsible for the death of his two-and-a-half-year-old son six months ago. Police have registered a case, and an investigation is underway.

Also Read
Car rams into divider near Hyderabad Airport; driver dies, passenger injured

The bodies are shifted to the local government hospital for post-mortem examination.

The daylight murder sent shockwaves in the village. Following the incident the shop keepers downed their shutters and the police increased security in the village.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 14th November 2024 11:28 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button