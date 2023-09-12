Telangana: Man steals TSRTC bus with passengers, flees after fuel runs out

Hyderabad: In a bizarre incident, a man allegedly stole a TSRTC bus from the Siddipet bus station on Sunday night and drove it until the passengers realised that he was not the original driver.

After stealing the bus, he drove into a parking bay in the station, where he told passengers that the bus would be leaving for Hyderabad on Monday morning.

Soon he started towards Hyderabad as a good number of passengers had boarded the bus. However, curious about the absence of a conductor on the bus, the driver was questioned by the passengers midway.

The driver reportedly told them that the conductor would board the bus at the next station and haphazardly drove the vehicle.

This made the passengers wonder if he was actually an RTC driver. Meanwhile, the bus ran out of fuel and the driver had to stop the bus on the roadside.

Before the passengers could understand what was happening, he is said to have fled the spot.

TSRTC officials in Siddipet have lodged a complaint with the Police after a couple of passengers shot a video and pictures of the man (driver) on their mobile phones.

The police reportedly identified the imposter and have taken him into custody. An investigation is underway.