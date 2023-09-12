Telangana: Man steals TSRTC bus with passengers, flees after fuel runs out

Curious about the absence of a conductor on the bus, the driver was questioned by the passengers midway.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 12th September 2023 10:46 am IST
Telangana: Man steals TSRTC bus in Siddipet, drives until fuel ends
Man steals TSRTC bus in Siddipet, drives until fuel ends

Hyderabad: In a bizarre incident, a man allegedly stole a TSRTC bus from the Siddipet bus station on Sunday night and drove it until the passengers realised that he was not the original driver.

Peoples Career

After stealing the bus, he drove into a parking bay in the station, where he told passengers that the bus would be leaving for Hyderabad on Monday morning.

Soon he started towards Hyderabad as a good number of passengers had boarded the bus. However, curious about the absence of a conductor on the bus, the driver was questioned by the passengers midway.

MS Education Academy

The driver reportedly told them that the conductor would board the bus at the next station and haphazardly drove the vehicle.

Also Read
98-year-old woman found murdered in Telangana

This made the passengers wonder if he was actually an RTC driver. Meanwhile, the bus ran out of fuel and the driver had to stop the bus on the roadside.

Before the passengers could understand what was happening, he is said to have fled the spot.

TSRTC officials in Siddipet have lodged a complaint with the Police after a couple of passengers shot a video and pictures of the man (driver) on their mobile phones.

The police reportedly identified the imposter and have taken him into custody. An investigation is underway.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 12th September 2023 10:46 am IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

News Desk writes, edits or releases news, breaking news or important bulletins across a range of topics. Working round the clock, to bring latest news in local, national, international, politics, business, education, entertainment.
Back to top button