Telangana man who fell unconscious at Dubai Airport returns home

Hyderabad: A man from Telangana who fell unconscious at the Dubai Airport on October 7 returned to Nizamabad on October 14.

Syed Baba fell unconscious while travelling from Dubai to Saudi Arabia. He was treated at Rashid Hospital in Dubai following the incident. Speaking to Siasat.com, Baba’s younger brother Afsar said, “He was supposed to travel to Abha in Saudi Arabia for work but fell unconscious while waiting for his flight at Dubai Airport.”

Afsar said that the family had appealed to the Telangana government to facilitate his brother’s return to Nizamabad. However, they found an acquaintance in Dubai who took care of him while he was admitted to the hospital.

Also Read Telangana man falls unconscious at Dubai Airport; wife appeals for repatriation

The acquaintance helped Baba with the exit visa, after which the latter travelled to Nizamabad. “My brother has recovered. He left for Saudi Arabia this morning (Tuesday),” Afsar told Siasat.com.

On October 7, Baba’s wife, Sameena Begum, appealed to Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy through the CM Pravasi Prajavani initiative for medical assistance and early repatriation to Hyderabad.