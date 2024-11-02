Telangana manager held for swindling Rs 1.24 crore from firm

Hyderabad: A manager of a company in Vikarabad district was arrested on Friday, November 1, for allegedly swindling Rs 1.24 crore from the firm’s account.

The accused reportedly used the money for cricket betting. Following an internal audit, the finance company learnt that Rs 2.10 crore were missing from its accounts and filed a complaint with the Vikarabad police.

The police launched an investigation into the matter and arrested the accused Vishal who was involved in the fraud. As per the police, three of his subordinates helped Vishal swindle the amount. The accused operated fake bank accounts providing loans to people against gold.

Using the ill-gotten money, Vishal used the money to place online bets. From the accused, police seized Rs 10 lakh in cash and 83 grams of gold from the accused.