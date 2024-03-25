Telangana man’s wedding invite asks guests to vote for Modi as gift

Hyderabad: A man from Sangradreddy district, in an exceptional show of support and admiration for Prime Minister Narendra Modi invited friends and family to his son’s wedding by encouraging them to vote for the prime minister in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Nanikanti Narasimhalu’s son Sai Kumar is getting married to Mahima Rani. He has appealed to all invitees to vote for the BJP rather than bringing presents and gifts for the couple.

“A vote for Narendra Modi will be the best gift u can give,” read the invitation card under a printed photo of the PM along with the details of the bride and the bridegroom.

It is not clear if Narasimhalu is a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The wedding will take place on April 4 in Patancheru.

On March 13, the BJP released its second list of 72 candidates, including six from Telangana, for the Lok Sabha elections.

In Telangana, the party has fielded Godam Nagesh from Adilabad (ST), Gomasa Srinivas from Peddapalli (SC), M Raghunandan Rao from Medak, DK Aruna from Mahbubnagar, Saida Reddy from Nalgonda, and Azmeera Seetaram Naik from Mahabubabad (ST).