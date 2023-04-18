Telangana: Maoist commander, Dy commander arrested in Kothagudem

Hyderabad: Kothagudem police arrested Communist Party of India (Marxist) Local Organisation Squad (LOS) commander and deputy commander on Tuesday.

Superintendent of police G Vineeth said that during vehicle inspections on the outskirts of the at Bhadrachalam town by the local police two persons moving suspiciously were caught and questioned.

During the interrogation, the two their connections with the Maoist party as Dhumam LOS commander Kunjam Ungal and deputy commander Musike Raje of Dolaraj, Sukma district in Chhattisgarh. Ungal alias Pradeep, is a resident of Vedira village and Raje is his wife.

Ungal is accused in the killing of four Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans in an ambush and looting of firearms in 2009, killing of 10 CRPF jawans through a bomb blast and looting of arms in 2010, killing of 14 CRPF jawans and looting of arms in an ambush in 2014 besides his involvement in other attacks on police forces, said the SP Vineeth.

Raje is accused in several incidents involving exchange of fire with police.

Ungal joined the Balala committee in 2005 and later became a member of the Maoist party in 2009. Raje had also joined the Balala committee in 2010 and became Maoist party member in 2013.