Maoist leader Hidma dies in encounter on Telangana Chhattisgarh border

Hyderabad: Top Maoist leader Madvi Hidma was reportedly killed in an encounter when CRPF’s (Central Reserve Police Force) ‘cobra battalion’ personnel were undertaking operations against the militants on Wednesday.

The incident took place on the Telangana-Chhattisgarh border where six jawans reportedly sustained injuries in the encounter while the police are yet to confirm his death.

The office of the IG of police, Chhattisgarh sector has released a communique which said that the security forces engaged a copter in the operation lasting for hours.

A member of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of India (Maoist), Hidma, 42 was known to be an expert in guerrilla operations.

Hidma joined the Maoist organisation in 1996 and rose in rank step by step additionally carrying a reward of Rs 45 lakh and was also a prime suspect in the April 2021 attack where 22 security personnel were killed.

The deceased was a suspect in many other attacks against forces in the Bijapur and Sukma areas.