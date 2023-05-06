Telangana: Martyred Army jawan’s funeral to be held with state honours

Hyderabad: Martyred Army jawan Pabbala Anil’s final rites will be performed with full state honours at his native place Malkapur of Bonipalli Mandal on Saturday.

Anil died and two others sustained severe injuries on Thursday when an Army HAL Dhruv chopper crashed after a hard landing on the hill of the Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Anil’s body will arrive at Gangadhara Chowk at 9 a.m. on Saturday, where a procession will be taken to the Malkapur burial ground. Army officials also arrived in the village and made all arrangements for the funeral rites.

Telangana planning board vice-chairman, B Vinod Kumar, Collector Anurag Jayanthi, Superintendent of Police (SP) and other army authorities are going to attend the funeral.

Municipal Administration Minister and BRS working president KT Rama Rao expressed his grief over the death of the Army jawan and extended his support to Anil’s family members.

In a statement, KT Rama Rao said, the incident was very unfortunate as we lost a young army jawan. The minister assured full support to family members of the martyred army jawan from the state government.

Choppadandi MLA, Sunke Ravishankar also visited the house of Anil in the morning, consoled his family members, and extended his support.

Anil joined the Indian Army in the year 2011, he was serving as a technical wing. He is survived by his wife Soujanya and two sons Ayan and Arav.