Telangana: MBBS seats will be increased to 5000, says Harish Rao

Hyderabad: Telangana minister for finance and health Harish Rao said that the MBBS seats in government colleges will be increased to over 5,000 very soon. He added that students from the state will not be forced to travel abroad to Ukraine and Russia for their MBBS education.

The minister was talking to the students of the Siddipet Medical College on Wednesday and said that MBBS seats in government colleges were increased from 840 to 2,840 in eight years post Telangana state formation.

“Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had a plan in place for setting up Government Medical Colleges in all the 33 districts,” he said, adding that the number of seats in government medical colleges will cross 5,000 shortly.

“Thousands of students from India, who were pursuing MBBS in Ukraine and Russian Universities, were forced to stop their studies mid-way due to the war. However, the Union government did not support the students who came back home,” said the minister.

Telangana government offered to help them continue their study in the state’s medical colleges but the National Medical Council did not approve their proposal, Harish Rao said. “However, there will be no need to travel to other foreign countries in the future as we are going to create enough seats in Telangana,” he added.

The health minister said that 240 seats in Post Graduation have been added this year in different colleges. Additional seats will be created in super speciality too, he said. Saying that no state in the country has medical colleges in all its districts, Rao said that Telangana will be the first to achieve this feat.

With this, Rao said that they would achieve the twin goals of providing better treatment to the poor and creating opportunities to study medicine for students here.