Telangana: Sports minister distributes kits to National Games 2022 contingent

Hyderabad: Telangana Sports Minister V Srinivas Goud and Secretary for Youth Advancement Sandeep Kumar Sultania handed out sports uniforms to State athletes on Wednesday who will compete in the upcoming 36th National Games at the Ravindra Bharathi.

The forthcoming games, which are slated to take place in Gujarat in five different cities from September 29 to October 12, will include 230 athletes from the state. The 104 male and 126 female competitors on the team will compete in 26 different sports.

Also Read US-based company to fill 2500 job vacancies in Telangana

The event was attended by A Venkateshwar Reddy, chairman of the Telangana State Sports Authority, S Venugopal Chary, president of the Telangana Olympic Association, Jagdesh Yadav, a coach, and other officials.