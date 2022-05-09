Telangana: Mechanical sweepers to be deployed in 21 urban local bodies

Hyderabad: Following the success of mechanical sweepers in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits, Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA & UD) Department has taken the decision to carry the initiative further by using mechanical sweeping machines on 1000 km of road in 21 Urban Local Bodies (ULB) across the state of Telangana.

Over 800km of road will be swept by truck-mounted vacuum-assisted mechanical sweeping machines and over 230km of roads will be swept by self-propelled vacuum-assisted mechanical sweeping machines, according to a report by The New Indian Express.

The mechanical sweeping machines will be operated to pick, remove and dispose of loose materials along with dusting the road, the footpath and the central verge. As per the Solid Waste Management Rules 2016, the designated roads will be swept by deploying mechanical sweeping machines of the required capacity for a period of 10 years.

The machines will clean 50 km in Nizampet, 60 km in Shamshabad, 60 km in Turkayamjal, 54 km in Bandlaguda Jagir, 50 km in Pedda Amberpet and 61 km in Sangareddy. In the premises of Warangal, the mechanical sweepers will clean 70 km in Ramagundam along with 120 km in Warangal, 65 km of roads in Adilabad, and 26 km in Kagaznagar.

In Nalgonda, the machines would clean 64 km in Badepally, 60 km in Siddipet, 60 km in Nalgonda, 30 km in Narayanpet, Wanaparthy, and Kodad each, and 20 km in Bhongir.