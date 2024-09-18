Telangana: Medak Collector suspends 3 PHC employees

Hyderabad: Collector Rahul Raj took action on Tuesday by suspending three employees from the primary health centre (PHC) in Kowdipally.

This decision followed a surprise visit prompted by complaints, during which Raj discovered that Ahmad Shakeel, Radhakrishna, and Ramesh were absent from their duties despite having signed the attendance register.

After conducting a preliminary inquiry, he instructed Dr. Sriram, the district medical and health officer (DMHO), to suspend the employees immediately.

Additionally, Raj issued notices to the health officer at the facility for negligence in their responsibilities.