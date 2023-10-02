Telangana: Medak Congress prez resigns from party after 10 yrs

He alleged that his services for the last 10 years have not been recognised by the party while newcomers to the party are being given prominence.

Hyderabad: Medak Congress president Kantareddy Tirupati Reddy resigned from the party’s primary membership on Sunday.

His resignation comes in the wake of the Congress party shifting gears to fit in Mynampally Rohit, the son of the incumbent Malkajgiri MLA Mynampally Hanmanth Rao, who recently parted ways with the ruling BRS to join BRS.

In his letter to the state leadership, Tirupati Reddy said that he had strengthened the party base in the district over 10 years and also faced many cases.

“The party has preferred money to loyalty and new entrants to genuine activists. It has been giving priority to those who had worked against the party’s ideology. The high command has also maintained silence,” he lamented.

