Telangana Medical Council officials raid clinics operated by quacks in Karimnagar

Hyderabad: Officials of the Telangana Medical Council (TGMC) raided three clinics operated by quacks in Karimnagar and found that they were writing prescriptions, administering antibiotics and steroids along with running inpatient beds in the clinics, which is illegal as per the National Medical Commission Act, 2019.

The clinics raided were Venkateshwara Clinic, Lakshmi Clinic, and Lalitha Pali Clinic in Karimnagar town.

“Cases will be lodged on these quacks in concerned police stations as per Section 34 r/w 54 NMC ACT 2019 and Telangana Medical Council Rules 2013 TMPR ACT 1968,” TGMC said in a press release.

Videos captured by TGMC showing in-patient beds in quack clinic

Section 34 of the National Medical Commission Act, 2019 prohibits the practice of medicine by anyone other than a registered medical practitioner.

It states: “No person other than a person who has a recognized medical qualification and is enrolled on a State Register or the National Register shall practice medicine in any state.

Section 54 of the Act provides penalties for violation of Section 34. It states that “any person who contravenes the provisions of Section 34 shall be punished with imprisonment for a term which may extend to one year, or with fine which may extend to five lakh rupees, or with both.”

The Telangana Medical Council (TSMC) is a statutory body established by the Government of Telangana to regulate the medical profession in the state.

In Suryapet, Nalgonda

In May, the TGMC conducted multiple raids on first-aid centres in Suryapet and Nalgonda districts, identifying 55 individuals posing as doctors without proper medical qualifications.

These quacks were found administering antibiotics, abortion pills, steroid injections, and performing illegal secret abortion procedures.

In Hyderabad

The TGMC also conducted inspections at the centres of unqualified quacks operating in the Chintal, Shapur, and IDPL areas of Hyderabad.

The inspections, carried out by eight-member teams, revealed that people were being treated by these quacks, who were found to be prescribing high-dose antibiotics and using various surgical equipment. The fake doctors had even set up medical shops and diagnostic centres in connection with their unlawful practices.