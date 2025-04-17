Telangana Medical Council raids cardiac center in Suryapet

The TGMC found that Sharath was conducting scans and issuing reports in the name of a doctor without her presence and claimed to be a doctor.

Hyderabad: Telangana Medical Council (TGMC) on Wednesday, April 16 raided a cardiac center in Suryapet district over alleged irregularities.

Following a complaint, the TGMC raided the Sharath Cardiac Centre, which was operated by Sharath Chandra, a technician. The TGMC found that Sharath was conducting scans and issuing reports in the name of a doctor who was not present at the center.

The council issued a notice to the doctor on whose name the cardiac center is registered. The TGMC will take necessary action as per the ethics committee recommendations after receiving replies.

Services were offered without qualified cardiologist. TGMC officials stated similar complaints were received against other cardiac centers where technicians performed heart scans without aproper doctor on site.

