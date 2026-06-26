Telangana Medical Council raids three fake clinics in Hyderabad

The fake clinics identified include Srinivasa Medical and General Clinic, Hanumant Nayak Clinic and DRK Clinic.

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Srinivasa Medical & General Store in Telangana with staff outside the shop.

Hyderabad: The Telangana Medical Council (TGMC) on Friday, June 26, raided several allopathic clinics in Saidabad and Singareni Colony and found practitioners providing medical services without permission or by displaying false qualifications.

The fake clinics identified include Srinivasa Medical and General Clinic, Hanumant Nayak Clinic and DRK Clinic.

Practitioners at these clinics were playing with public health by using dangerous steroids, painkillers, antibiotic injections, and Schedule-H drugs indiscriminately, TGMC stated in a release.

Subhan Bakery

The council has appealed to the public to consult only qualified doctors registered with the Telangana Medical Council and warned that strict action will be taken against those who display unrecognised qualifications, false degrees, and provide medical services without permission.

Anyone with information about fake doctors can contact TGMC by dialing 9154382727.

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