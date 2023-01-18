Telangana: Mega dairy with 8L litres capacity to roll out in August

Hyderabad: The Vijaya Mega Dairy project taken up with an estimated cost of Rs 250 crore in 40 acres at Raviryala village in Rangareddy district will be inaugurated in August this year.

Animal husbandry minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav who was accompanied by Vijaya Dairy chairman Soma Bharat Kumar and other officials inspected the ongoing works of the project and made this announcement on Tuesday.

Speaking to the media, the minister said that the plant would have a capacity of eight lakh litres per day.

Talasani Srinivas further added, “Before the state was formed, Vijaya Dairy was in losses. Now, it is a profit-making company with a turnover of Rs 700 crore. The existing plant at Lalapet in Tarnaka has become old and that’s why the State government decided to construct a new plant.”

Owing to the high demand for Vijaya Dairy products not only in Telangana but also in cities like Pune and Mumbai, the minister said the state government has so far provided Rs 100 crore subsidy to the farmers.

The government has also been providing milk cans, power, mineral mixture, and insurance to farmers, who have been supplying over 1,500 litres of milk to the Vijaya Dairy.

“Around 2,000 retail outlets of Vijaya Dairy have been set up at tourist spots, on highways, at temples, and other important places in the State. There is a plan to start 2,000 new outlets shortly,” said Talasani.