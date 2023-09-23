Telangana: Post adieu to BRS, Mynampally likely to join Congress soon

Hyderabad: A day after officially announcing his resignation from the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), Malkajgiri MLA Mynampally Hanumanth Rao stressed that he will only be contesting from the Malkajgiri constituency in the upcoming Assembly elections.

“I won with a majority of 74,000 votes. People have faith in me and I will contest from Malkajgiri and try to live up to the expectations of my constituents. Some vested interests are creating confusion spreading rumours of me contesting from Quthbullapur or Medchal, but, it won’t happen at any cost,” said Hanumanth Rao.

On Saturday, several local leaders from Malkajgiri and other surrounding areas visited the house of Hanumanth Rao and met him to extend their support.

It is likely the MLA will join the Congress party along with his son Rohith Rao, in New Delhi.

Hanumanth Rao, after a tussle with the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) top leadership over not allotting an MLA ticket to his son in the list of candidates announced by the party recently, has announced his resignation from the party on Friday, September 22.

Myanmapally has been demanding two Assembly (MLA) tickets; one for him and another for his son. But to his disappointment, BRS leadership didn’t allot a ticket to his son.

The development comes very close to the state elections at the end of this year. His tussle with the BRS top leadership, especially with health and finance minister T Harish Rao gained prominence after the candidates’ list announcement by party chief and chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

He had alleged that minister Harish Rao blocked development in Medak.