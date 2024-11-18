Telangana: Migrant worker beaten to death over money dispute

Hyderabad: A 40-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death by his co-worker over money dispute at Kallakal in Manoharbad mandal of Medak district on Saturday night, November 16.

The victim has been identified as Pramod, who worked with the accused, Bittu. Both were from North India and had been working as masons in the area.

According to reports, after drinking together the accused demanded the Rs 2,000 that the victim owed him. The argument escalated into a scuffle, and in a fit of rage, the accused struck Pramod with a stick, causing fatal head injuries.

A case has been registered and the accused is currently in police custody.

Further investigation is ongoing.