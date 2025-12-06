Telangana migrant worker’s body reaches home 37 days after death in Europe

Hyderabad: Over a month after his death in Malta, the mortal remains of a 28-year-old Telangana resident were brought back to his native village in Adilabad district on Saturday, December 6.

According to a press release, Sai Kumar, hailing from Pipri village located in Bazaar Hathnoor mandal, died under suspicious circumstances after reportedly falling from his apartment building in Malta on October 30.

He, along with his brother-in-law Anil, was convinced of better job opportunities in Malta by a man named Raju, who claimed to have previously worked in the European country.

Believing Raju’s words, Sai and Anil handed Rs 6 lakh. Raju then arranged three-month tourist visas with the help of a Serbian agent and sent them to Malta in June this year.

They secretly did odd jobs to avoid coming under the radar of local authorities. “Sai suffered severe mental stress as the Serbian agent kept delaying the promised work visas and repeatedly demanded more money,” stated the release.

Also Read Telangana govt sanctions Rs 1.55 crore ex gratia for families of deceased Gulf workers

“Sai was not someone who would end his life out of fear. Raju has become untraceable and is not responding to phone calls,” Anil said.

The victim’s family had approached the Pravasi Mitra Labour Union’s district coordinator, Kommu Shashimala, after learning of Sai’s death.

Shashimala had reached out to Telangana State NRI Advisory Committee member Swadesh Parikipandla, who contacted the Indian Embassy in Malta via email and facilitated the process for the repatriation of the body.

Telangana State NRI Advisory Committee has asked people to be cautious towards fraudulent groups promising jobs in European countries on visit visas.

The committee has advised migrant workers to travel only with proper work visas and obtain insurance to ensure their safe return.

Previously, Sai worked as a service boy in bars and restaurants in Nirmal and Hyderabad. After losing his father, he lived with his mother and elder sister.