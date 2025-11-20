Telangana migrant worker’s body returns to Jagtial

Hyderabad: The mortal remains of a Telangana migrant worker who died in a road accident in Jeddah on November 4 were repatriated to Jagtial on Wednesday, November 19.

Sutari Dharmaiah was hit by a speeding car, travelling at around 150 km/h, while he was crossing the road. His case had come to light after his wife Vimala, submitted a petition during the CM Pravasi Prajavani Programme in Hyderabad, seeking government assistance to repatriate her husband’s mortal remains.

Soon after, both the Telangana government and the Saudi Arabia Telugu Association (SATA) reached out to the Indian Consulate in Jeddah to facilitate the repatriation.

A No Objection Certificate (NOC) was issued by the Consulate General on November 9, and Dharmaiah’s body was finally brought to his native village of Raikal on Wednesday.

Dharmaiah was a machine operator who had been employed with the Saudi Pan Kingdom Company’s road construction department for 12 years after migrating through an agent in search of better prospects.

Speaking to Siasat.com, his son-in-law Rajendhra said, “Yesterday, the body arrived and the rituals were completed. The company has taken up the case and has assured compensation for our family.”

Siasat.com has learnt that the migrant worker was not covered under the Pravasi Bharatiya Bima Yojana (PBBY), a mandatory insurance scheme for Indian emigrant workers, which would enable their family to get Rs 10 lakh compensation from the Government of India.

The policy costs Rs 275 for two years and Rs 375 for three years and is available through insurers such as IFFCO-Tokio and Oriental Insurance for workers aged 18 to 65 with emigration clearance.



