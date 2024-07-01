Telangana min Komatireddy orders demolition of BRS Nalgonda office

Hyderabad: Telangana minister of roads and building Komatireddy Venkat Reddy on Monday, July 1, has ordered the demolition of a Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) party office in Nalgonda city alleging it was built illegally on government land worth Rs 100 crore.

State minister of roads and building Komatireddy Venkat Reddy on Monday, July 1, has ordered the demolition of a BRS party office in Nalgonda city alleging it was built illegally on government land worth Rs 100 crore. pic.twitter.com/sCLYbTXKws — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) July 1, 2024

“I had ordered the demolition of the building (BRS office) months ago. Why has the order not been followed yet? How is the building still existing? Why are rules being violated?” Reddy asked the municipal commissioner.

Also Read Telangana govt to entrust women with MeeSeva centers management

Komatireddy Venkat Reddy added, “Had it been the house of a poor man the demolition would have happened quickly.” The municipal commissioner replied that two notices were sent two months ago to which the minister quipped, “Two notices were sent? I will send ten notices now.”

Reddy ordered the Nalgonda municipal commissioner to start the process of demolition at the earliest. The BRS party office stands along with a government hospital. The minister said that there are plans to construct a hostel very soon.

He also instructed Nalgonda district collector Narayan Reddy to monitor the affairs.