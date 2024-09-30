Telangana min Konda Surekha gets emotional responding to BRS tweets

Earlier on Monday, a commotion broke out in front of Telangana Bhavan when the Congress workers confronted BRS workers over the offensive posts issue

Photo of Parameswaran Valeri Parameswaran Valeri|   Posted by Parameswaran Valeri  |   Published: 30th September 2024 8:43 pm IST
Minister Konda Surekha gets emotional at press conference
Minister Konda Surekha gets emotional at press conference

Hyderabad: Congress leader and Telangana minister for forest and environment, and endowments got emotional at a press conference held on Monday, September 30, while she condemned the posts spread by Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) IT cell and workers offending her modesty as a woman.

The MLA from Warangal East constituency said that she was deeply hurt as a woman, seeing the posts spread by BRS workers, which showed the minister being garlanded, with captions and comments of her getting ‘married.’

Also Read
Telangana Congress storms BRS Bhavan over ‘offensive posts’ on Konda Surekha

Earlier on Monday, a commotion broke out in front of the BRS party headquarters, Telangana Bhavan in Banjara Hills, when congress party workers stormed the building in protest of the offensive social media posts about the minister.

Congress workers tried to burn an effigy in front of the party office, which led to a confrontation between members of both parties.

Tags
Photo of Parameswaran Valeri Parameswaran Valeri|   Posted by Parameswaran Valeri  |   Published: 30th September 2024 8:43 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button