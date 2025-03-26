Telangana min slams BRS for unpaid Secretariat & Yadagirigutta temple bills

Roads and Buildings minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy said that Rs 500 crore bills on Telangana Secretariat and Rs 360 crore were pending for Yadagirigutta temple reconstruction.

Roads and buildings minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy says Rs 500 crore spent in excess on building Telangana Secretariat.

Hyderabad: Telangana roads and buildings minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy has accused the previous Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government of leaving the contractors who built the Telangana Secretariat building and Yadagirigutta temple in a limbo by not paying their bills.

Speaking in the Assembly during the Budget Session on Wednesday, March 26, Venkat Reddy said that though the agreements amounting to Rs 617.5 crore were made between the previous government and contractors who built the secretariat building, the final bills amounted to Rs 1,128 crore.

“The contractors are roaming around me, Sridhar Babu and Bhatti Vikramarka asking for payment of Rs 500 crore, which has been billed in excess of the agreements,” he pointed out.

While appreciating the BRS government for reconstructing the Yadagirigutta temple, he said that bills amounting to Rs 360 crore were yet to be paid to contractors for that work.

