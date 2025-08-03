Telangana minister accuses centre of misleading Parliament on urea supply

Hyderabad: Telangana Agriculture minister Thummala Nageswara Rao has accused the central government of providing false figures to Parliament regarding urea supply to the state.

He stated that the Centre claimed 20.20 lakh tonnes of urea were available to Telangana, when in fact only 9.80 lakh tonnes were allocated, causing confusion among farmers.

Thummala pens letter to Centre

On Saturday, August 2, minister Nageswara Rao penned a letter to Union Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilisers, Anupriya Patel, highlighting the discrepancy and the resultant urea shortage in the state.

“For the Vaanakalam (monsoon) season, the Centre allocated 9.80 lakh tonnes to the state. This should be supplied monthly. However, less than the quota has been supplied, leading to a urea shortage,” Nageswara Rao stated in his letter.

He further elaborated that from April to July, Telangana should have received 6.60 lakh tonnes of urea, but only 4.36 lakh tonnes were dispatched. “This has caused difficulties for farmers,” he emphasised.

Minister Nageswara Rao also pointed out that chief minister Revanth Reddy had already written to Union minister JP Nadda regarding the urea shortage.

He urged the Union minister to take immediate action to supply the remaining 2.24 lakh tonnes, which is the deficit until July, along with the allocation for August.