Telangana minister Adluri Laxman Kumar survives elevator crash

Welfare Minister Adluri Laxman Kumar said he will write to the health minister and the officials concerned, seeking action against the management of the hospital.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Vivek Bhoomi  |   Published: 14th May 2026 5:46 pm IST
Adluri Laxman Kumar

Hyderabad: Welfare Minister Adluri Laxman Kumar survived an elevator accident in Karimnagar on Wednesday night, May 13, when he went to visit a patient at One Hospitals.

According to the minister, he and his security personnel were travelling in an elevator to the second floor when it suddenly stopped at the first floor after the lift cables snapped. The elevator then came crashing down with a loud thud. Fortunately, no one was injured in the incident.

He expressed his anguish at the management of the private hospitals and sought action against them.

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“If I were informed that the elevator was not functioning, I would have taken the stairs. What if the elevator had snapped on the fifth floor?” he thundered.

He claimed that multiple private hospital managements collude with Registered Medical Practitioners (RMP) in villages to source patients to their hospitals. He further alleged that the management sourced specialist doctors from outside on a case-by-case basis, with no in-house specialists available to treat the patients.

He also accused the management of private hospitals in Karimnagar of being totally disconnected from the doctors serving in their hospitals.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Vivek Bhoomi  |   Published: 14th May 2026 5:46 pm IST

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