Telangana Minister assures support to Indians in Iran, urges to maintain calm

Hyderabad: Telangana Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe Welfare Minister Adluri Lakshman Kumar on Monday, March 2, assured help to Indians stranded in Iran amid the tensions with Israel and the United States.

Kumar assured that the Centre and Telangana governments would take steps to help people from the state who are stranded in Iran. Addressing the media in Jagtial district, the minister said, “A lot of people from Telangana, especially Jagtial, go to Iran and other Gulf countries. I urge them to remain alert and calm, Such incidents in foreign countries can be unsettling; however, the people should remain alert and we will help them.”

The minister said that he has requested the state Chief Minister, Revanth Reddy, to set up a special cell on behalf of the state government for the welfare of Indians in Iran. The minister said that state officials are collecting information from the central government from time to time.

Kumar also said that he would take up the matter with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi who is in the state for a meeting in Vikarabad.

The minister also called on the residents of Jagtial district in Iran to keep the government and family members informed regarding the situation in Iran.

Tealngana government sets up control room

Earlier on Monday, The Telangana government established a round-the-clock control room at Telangana Bhavan in New Delhi to assist the state residents affected by the developments in the Middle East in view of the Israel and US led attacks on Iran.

Senior officials at Telangana Bhavan are maintaining coordination with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Government of India, and relevant Indian embassies to monitor conditions and facilitate necessary support.

The 24×7 control room has been created to address enquiries from Telangana residents residing in the affected region as well as their family members in the state. Authorities stated that the facility will function continuously to provide coordination and assistance in cases of distress, travel disruptions or other emergencies.