Telangana Minister Azharduddin reviews preparations for Haj pilgrims

Hyderabad: Telangana Minorities Welfare Minister Mohammed Azharuddin directed officials to ensure safe arrangements for the nearly 10,000 pilgrims departing from Hyderabad this year for Haj 2026.

On Wednesday, April 22, during a high-level coordination meeting at the Secretariat, the minister reviewed Haj arrangements to ensure proper facilities are provided for the pilgrims.

Smooth transport, security, medical care, airport coordination and welfare measures are being ensured for a successful journey for pilgrims departing from the Hyderabad Embarkation Point.

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Azharuddin reviewed complete arrangements for pilgrim accommodation, health services, security, baggage movement and zam-zam distribution for a hassle-free travel.

High-level review meeting at the Secretariat on April 22.

Haj charter flights through Flynas will operate from May 4 to May 21, while return flights from Madina to Hyderabad are scheduled from June 11 to June 26.

The Minorities Welfare Minister put a special focus on officials providing comfortable stay facilities at Haj House, quick documentation and boarding pass services, proper medical screening and vaccination camps, dedicated buses from Haj House to the airport, an efficient baggage handling system, separate facilities for women, senior citizen support and aerobridge boarding for prayer, wuzu and sanitation arrangements, round-the-clock security and crowd control and a welfare-first approach.

Priority will be given to the elderly, women and first-time Haj travellers for a spiritual journey completed with dignity and peace, Azharuddin said.

High-level review meeting at the Secretariat on April 22.

The Haj arrangements will be coordinated effectively across all departments with senior officers from the police, airport, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), Health Department, Road Transport Control, Fire Services, BSNL and the Haj Committee assuring full cooperation.