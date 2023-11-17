Telangana minister Satyavathi Rathod booked for allegedly bribing voters

Hyderabad: Police in Telangana’s Mahabubabad district have booked Minister for tribal and women welfare Satyavathi Rathod for allegedly distributing money among voters.

The case was registered at Gudur Police Station on a complaint by the Flying Squad team of the Election Commission.

There is an allegation that the minister tried to lure the voters by distributing money. The minister was campaigning for Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) candidate in Mahabubabad constituency, B. Shankar Naik.

While she was visiting a Kongargidda village, some women welcomed her with Mangala Harathi. The minister who was sitting in her car dropped Rs 4,000 on the Mangala Harathi plate the women were carrying.

The Flying Squad team lodged a complaint with the police based on the video footage of the same

Acting on the complaint, police registered a case under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 171 E and 171 H) R/W section 188 and section 123 (1) of the Representation of People Act.