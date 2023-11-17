Telangana minister Satyavathi Rathod booked for allegedly bribing voters

The case was registered at Gudur Police Station on a complaint by the Flying Squad team of the Election Commission.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Updated: 17th November 2023 3:48 pm IST
Telangana minister Satyavathi Rathod booked for allegedly bribing voters
Telangana minister and BRS leader Satyavathi Rathod on BRS campaign trail. Photo: X.

Hyderabad: Police in Telangana’s Mahabubabad district have booked Minister for tribal and women welfare Satyavathi Rathod for allegedly distributing money among voters.

The case was registered at Gudur Police Station on a complaint by the Flying Squad team of the Election Commission.

There is an allegation that the minister tried to lure the voters by distributing money. The minister was campaigning for Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) candidate in Mahabubabad constituency, B. Shankar Naik.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Cong’s assurances for Telangana are not empty words: Rahul Gandhi

While she was visiting a Kongargidda village, some women welcomed her with Mangala Harathi. The minister who was sitting in her car dropped Rs 4,000 on the Mangala Harathi plate the women were carrying.

The Flying Squad team lodged a complaint with the police based on the video footage of the same

Acting on the complaint, police registered a case under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 171 E and 171 H) R/W section 188 and section 123 (1) of the Representation of People Act.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Updated: 17th November 2023 3:48 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button