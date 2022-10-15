Telangana: Minister Satyavati Rathod pledges to walk barefoot till TRS retains power

Hyderabad: Telangana minister for Women and Child Welfare, Satyavati Rathod, has pledged to go barefoot till chief minister and TRS/BRS supremo K Chandrashekhar Rao is sworn in as the chief minister for the third time.

“I didn’t want anyone finding out about my pledge. This is my personal choice. I’m doing this because the people of Telangana require KCR to remain the chief minister. Only under his leadership can the weaker sectors and the destitute receive justice. As a result, I have undertaken a diksha to ensure that he wins the 2023 assembly election,” she said during a public meeting in Munugode.

Rathod stated that she decided not to wear footwear till Chandrashekhar Rao becomes chief minister for the third time because she was touched by his decision to increase ST reservations in the state from 6 percent to 10 percent. “I wanted to do something for the chief minister in my own capacity. As a result, I decided to grab Diksha and make him chief minister once more,” she explained.

She remembered that despite her defeat in the 2014 Assembly elections, the chief minister not only made her an MLC but also appointed her to the state cabinet.

“After losing elections, no one cares about a leader in politics.” However, the chief minister appointed me as an MLC and later as a minister. I shall be eternally thankful to him. This is the only way I could repay him for his thoughtfulness and gesture,” she remarked.