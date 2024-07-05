Telangana minister sends legal notice to KCR over sand mining allegation

Hyderabad: Telangana cabinet minister Danasari Anasuya aka Seethakka has sent a legal notice to former chief minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao for defaming her through a video titled “Indramma Rajyam Isukasurula Rajayam”, which alleges that illegal mining by the sand mafia was running under the directions of ministers of the ruling Congress government.

Advocate Naguluri Krishna Kumar sent the notice to Rao on behalf of the minister.

The notice mentions that the said video was made with false material only to tarnish the minister’s image. The advocate wanted to know how the BRS official page is showing the link of this video, which has images of the chief minister and his cabinet colleagues.

The notice says that this video had led to severe distress and anxiety causing incalculable damage to Seethakka, estimated conservatively at `100 crore. She sought an unconditional apology from Rao.