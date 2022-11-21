Telangana minister Talasani’s son denies being served ED notice

Hyderabad: Telangana animal husbandry minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav’s son Sai Kiran on Monday denied being served a notice by the Enforcement Directorate.

Taking to Twitter, Kiran said, “I’m shocked to learn the rumour that i received notices from ED. I condemn it . I have not received any notice nor anyone tried to serve me. I appeal to all media to pls fact-check before presenting any news ,I’m a young politician trying to serve people at my best, thank you.”

He urged the media to fact-check the news before airing or publishing such matters. It is to be noted that two of the minister’s siblings were summoned by the ED on November 16. They were quizzed in connection with an alleged case of violation of Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) rules involving Hyderabad’s Chikoti Praveen.

FEMA law allowed Indian residents to carry out transactions in forex, foreign security, or to own an immovable property abroad.

They appeared before the ED authorities in the morning and the officials continued to examine them till 9 p.m.

They were being questioned when reports last came in. Two others, including a public representative belonging to a political party in power, too were reportedly issued a summon for an appearance before the ED authorities in the case involving Chikoti Praveen.