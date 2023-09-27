Telangana minister’s son-in-law likely to get Malkajgiri ticket

The present MLA Mynampally Hanumanth Rao resigned from the BRS last week after his demand for a ticket to his son Rohit Rao from the Medak constituency went unheard.

Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Updated: 27th September 2023 12:40 pm IST
Marri Rajashekhar Reddy alongside CM KCR

Hyderabad: Labour Minister Ch Malla Reddy’s son-in-law Marri Rajasekhar Reddy is all set to contest on a BRS ticket from the Malkajgiri Assembly constituency in the upcoming elections.

His candidature has not been announced officially so far. However, sources said he has received a go-ahead from the party’s high command.

A mega rally has been planned from Anand Bagh in Malkajgiri on Thursday, September 28, by Rajasekhar Reddy.

Minister Malla Reddy will also participate in the mega rally which political analysts are viewing as the BRS party’s electioneering campaign in the Malkajgiri Assembly constituency.

Currently, Rajasekhar is the party’s Malkajgiri constituency in charge.

The present MLA Mynampally Hanumanth Rao resigned from the BRS last week after differences arose between him and party leadership over the non-allocation of a ticket to his son Rohit Rao from the Medak constituency.

Mynampally is likely to join the Congress party.

In the 2019 General Election, Rajasekhar Reddy contested unsuccessfully from the Malkajgiri Lok Sabha segment, which was won by the present TPCC president A Revanth Reddy.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had announced candidates for 115 Assembly constituencies including Malkajgiri.

After Mynampally Hanumanth Rao resigned, the party was searching for a suitable candidate and the name of Rajasekhar Reddy was finalized, sources said.

