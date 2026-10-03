Telangana Ministers use RTC-Hyderabad Metro common pass

Hyderabad: A day after its launch, Telangana Ministers used the TGSRTC-Hyderabad Metro common pass for commuting on Saturday, October 3.

Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka, along with ministers Ponnam Prabhakar, Vivek Venkataswamy and Azharuddin, MP Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy, MLAs N S Ganesh and V Naveen Yadav, and senior officials, travelled by Metro using the Common Pass from Begumpet Metro Station to Jubilee Hills Check Post.

Vikramarka interacted with passengers and enquired about their experience with the Common Pass. He asked whether they were facing any issues while switching from the Metro to RTC buses and whether the new system had made their journey more convenient.

RTC–Metro Common Pass would be highly beneficial to passengers. Since the same pass can be used in a coordinated manner for both Metro and RTC bus services, it would reduce the difficulties and confusion faced by passengers while reaching their destinations, he said.

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Some passengers travelling by Metro reportedly told Vikramarka that the Common Pass system was convenient.

He said the availability of RTC bus services after alighting the Metro train would make it easier for passengers to reach their destinations.