Telangana: Minor girl injured in stray dog attack in Karimnagar

Hyderabad: A 3-year-old girl was injured following a dog attack in Karimnagar district of Telangana on Thursday, October 3.

The incident occurred when the girl stepped out of her house to play. She sustained grievous injuries; the victim has been shifted to Mahatma Gandhi Memorial (MGM) Hospital in Warangal where she is receiving treatment.

Previously several incidents of dog attacks have been reported across Telangana. Several minors suffered grievous injuries. A 10-month-old boy was mauled to death by dogs in the Bodan constituency of Nizamabad on September 9.

The incident occurred when the child’s mother left him near a bus stand to use the washroom. Upon her return, the infant was missing, prompting her to file a missing person report with the police. Following a search operation, the police recovered the body parts of the deceased.

In an incident of a dog bite reported from Rajanna Sircilla district on Thursday, August 8, three children were bitten by a dog while sitting outside their house.

The incident occurred in the Yellareddypet Mandal. The victims were identified as Sahjasra, Brithisha, and Varun; the dog attacked and bit them while they were doing homework.

Following the incident, the dog also attacked another child, identified as Varshit Reddy. After being bitten, the terrified children left their books and ran inside the house. The victims were given primary treatment at a health centre and were shifted to Sircilla Area Hospital.

Also Read Hyderabad: BRS alleges 335 stray dog attacks in 8 months across Telangana

An 18-month-old toddler sustained severe injuries after a stray dog attacked him while he was playing on a subway in Karimnagar near Satavahana University on Wednesday, August 7. The CCTV footage of the incident has surfaced on various social media platforms.

The video shows the boy, Harinandan, standing alongside another child when, within seconds, a dog approaches and suddenly jumps on him, causing him to fall to the ground.

BRS alleges administrative failure over dog attacks in Telangana

In August this year, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA and former Telangana health minister T Harish Rao alleged administrative failure over dog attacks in the state.

“Dog attacks on children are becoming a routine. As many as 335 dog bite incidents in the last eight months. It is appalling that the Telangana government considers death due to dog bites as a common occurrence. This would not have happened if proper action was taken,” Rao said in a statement.

The Siddipet MLA was referring to a series of stray dog attacks that took place recently in Telangana including Hyderabad.