Telangana: Minor murdered in Nizamabad, probe on

Hyderabad: A 12-year-old boy from Chittapur village in the Nizamabad district who had gone missing last Wednesday was found dead on Saturday, September 14. The police suspect foul play due to a blunt force trauma to his head.

According to local reports, police have taken Bandi Narender, a resident of Chittapur village, into custody. He was last seen with the child, whom he reportedly took on his bike to observe Ganesh festivities around 11 pm on Wednesday.

When the boy did not return home, his family filed a missing person report. On Saturday morning, the boys’s body was discovered in an open field. Police suspect the cause of death was a blunt force trauma to the head likely inflicted by a stone.

The deceased has been shifted to the government hospital for an autopsy.

A case has been registered and further investigations are on.