Telangana: Minor raped, impregnated at TMREIS premises; baby abandoned in dustbin

Hyderabad: In a meeting with Telangana Director General of Police (DGP) Anjani Kumar, the Majlis Bachao Tehreek (MBT) leader Amjed Ullah Khan expressed concern and demanded a thorough inquiry regarding the rape of a minor girl at the Telangana Minorities Residential Educational Institutions Society (TMREIS) premises.

According to Khan, the incident took place on March 24 when the minor student, who became pregnant, gave birth to a baby girl at the TMREIS hostel in Narayankhed, Sangareddy district.

In his letter to the DGP, Khan stated that soon after the birth, the baby was abandoned in a dustbin, 15 km away from the hostel. The infant was rescued by sub-inspector Narayana of the Sirgapur police after some locals alerted him. The baby is currently under the care of the Women and Child Welfare Committee.

Also Read Student delivers child at TMRIES college, administration still silent

Khan said that as soon as the incident came to light, the TMREIS staff tried to lodge a fake complaint against him and the sub-inspector who rescued the baby.

Khan had earlier tweeted about the incident on April 6 where he questioned how after regular medical checkups at the TMREIS hostel the incident was undetected for nine months.

“Even after TMREIS ‘s claims of conducting regular medical checkups, how come the minor girl become pregnant? How did the matter go undetected for nine months? Under whose pressure did the Sirgapur police dint lodge an FIR and investigate the case?” he questioned.

The following day, Khan shot a letter to chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) regarding the incident and demanded the installation of CCTV cameras on the hostel premises and the deployment of women constables for the safety of girl students.

On the same day (April 7) an FIR was lodged under the POCSO Act (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act) at the Narayankhed police station.

MBT leader Amjed Ullah Khan at the Narayankhed police station

The letter accuses the TMREIS principal and staff members of brushing the matter under the carpet and not alerting the police.

According to the latest reports, the principal, deputy warden and staff nurse of the hostel have been suspended by the TMREIS department.

On Tuesday, the suspended principal filed a counter FIR stating that she was being wrongly accused of conducting prostitution in the hostel.