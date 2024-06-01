Telangana Minorities Study Circle to provide free UPSC coaching

The initiative aimed at 100 candidates for the academic year 2024-25

Photo of Tamreen Sultana Tamreen Sultana|   Published: 1st June 2024 7:53 pm IST
Free coaching for competitive exams by Telangana Minorities Study Circle
Free coaching (Representative image)

Hyderabad: The Telangana Minorities Study Circle (TGMSC) in Hyderabad organised an orientation program on Saturday, June 1, for the free civil services coaching initiative under which 100 candidates will be prepared in the academic year 2024–25. 

The event was presided over by Shahnawaz Qasim, a former IPS officer and advisor to Telangana CM. Special Secretary and Commissioner of the Minorities Welfare Department, Tafseer Iqbal, IPS, along with Waseem ur Rahman, IRS, attended as guests of honor. 

During his address, Shahnawaz Qasim urged students to attend classes regularly and seize this opportunity provided by the Government of Telangana. Tafseer Iqbal highlighted that the program will offer 8 to 9 months of quality coaching, featuring faculty from esteemed IAS academies in Delhi. 

Student performance will be monitored through weekly tests.

