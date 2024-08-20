Telangana: Minority students granted INSPIRE scholarship for higher education

This recognition is due to their exceptional performance, ranking in the top 1% of the Class XII Board Examination held in March 2024

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Tamreen Sultana  |   Updated: 20th August 2024 8:19 pm IST
Hyderabad: Secretary of the Telangana Minorities Residential Educational Institutions Society (TGMREIS), Aisha Masarath Khanam, highlighted the continued academic excellence of TGMREIS students.

In a press statement on Tuesday, August 20, Aisha Masarath Khanam announced that two students from Vikarabad, Asma Sultana and D Saniya, have been awarded scholarships for higher education (SHE) under the Innovation in Science Pursuit for Inspired Research (INSPIRE) program.

This recognition is due to their exceptional performance, ranking in the top 1% of the Class XII Board Examination held in March 2024.

