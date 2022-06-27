Telangana: MLA forces Anganwadi worker to wear TRS scarf

Hyderabad: Jangaon MLA Muthireddy Yadagiri Reddy found himself in deep trouble when he insisted that Anganwadi workers wear the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) scarves at a district-level meeting in Yasanthapuram village.

However, an Anganwadi worker Bharati strongly objected to the MLA’s request and questioned as to why they had been forced to wear the TRS scarfs.

The MLA got angry and threatened to leave the meeting if she did not comply with his demands. “You are also part of the TRS. Why don’t you wear a TRS party scarf? I will leave the meeting if you do not wear the TRS scarf,” he bullied.

The MLA then got up from his chair. Seeing this, Bharati accepted the Telangana Rashtra Samithi Karmika Vibhagam (TRSKV) scarf and the district meeting continued.

However, many in the meeting believed that it was indeed a forced action by the MLA.