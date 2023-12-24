Telangana: MLA pledges Rs 5L to villages that close belt shops

Nalgonda: Munugode MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy has announced a reward of Rs 5 lakh to villages that take a stand against belt shops.

The Congress MLA expressed his commitment to supporting villages that pass a resolution banning these establishments, emphasising the crucial role of sarpanches, MPTC members, and youth in this initiative.

Rajagopal Reddy specified that once a village successfully passes a resolution against belt shops, he will provide the cash reward through the Sushilamma Foundation, established in memory of his mother. This foundation serves as a channel for various social initiatives and community welfare projects.

Commending the proactive efforts of Yadaiah, sarpanch of Allandevichervu in Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri, for successfully closing belt shops in his village, the MLA promised to provide Rs 5 lakh reward promptly.

This gesture aims to encourage more villages to take a stand against the presence of liquor shops, contributing to the overall well-being and development of rural communities.