Telangana MLA’s son named in FIR after couple’s self-immolation

Hyderabad: The police in Telangana’s Bhadradri Kothagudem district on Monday registered an FIR against a legislator’s son, hours after a couple committed suicide along with their 12-year-old daughter.

Ramakrishna, a businessman, his wife Sri Lakshmi and their daughter Sahitya were charred to death and another daughter was injured allegedly due to leakage of cooking gas in their house in Old Palvancha area in the district early on Monday. The injured girl was admitted to a hospital in Kothagudem where her condition is stated to be critical.

The police initially treated it as a case of accident. However, after preliminary investigations, they suspected it to be a case of suicide. The police recovered some key documents and bills from the car of Ramakrishna.

A suicide note purportedly written by Ramakrishna was also recovered. He reportedly mentioned that financial problems and pressure from people who gave money were the reasons for the suicide pact. The suicide note also reportedly mentioned the name of Raghavender, son of local legislator V. Venkateswara Rao.

The case took a new turn by the evening as the police included Raghavendar in the FIR.

Venkateshwara Rao is a member of Telangana Assembly from Kothagudem constituency and belongs to the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS).

Raghavendar is reported to be absconding. He, however, released a video denying involvement in the case. Stating that he knew the family, he said he is unable to understand why his name has been mentioned in the letter.

Raghavendar said he only wanted Ramakrishna to treat his mother well. He suspects that some people might have provoked Ramakrishna to drag his name to damage his political career. He said he is ready to face inquiry.

According to the police, Ramakrishna used to run the Mee Seva centre in Palvancha. Two months ago, he sold the centre and shifted to Rajamahendravaram in Andhra Pradesh.

The police believe that the couple resorted to the extreme step due to losses of Rs 30 lakh in online business and mounting debts.