Telangana: MLC Amer Ali writes to CM over de-reservation of Urdu medium DSC posts

Published: 5th September 2024
Hyderabad: MLC Amer Ali Khan on Wednesday, September 4, wrote to chief minister A Revanth Reddy bringing to his attention the need to de-reserve Urdu medium posts in the District Selection Committee (DSC) 2024 recruitment.

The move comes in response to requests from teachers’ associations and individuals who had sought Khan’s intervention in the matter.

The concerns over de-reservation revolves around the allocation of 1,179 Urdu medium posts, of which only 516 were available for Muslims. The remaining 663 posts have been reserved for candidates belonging to SC, ST, BC-A, BC-B, BC-C, and BC-D categories.

In his representation, Amer Ali Khan emphasised the unique nature of Urdu medium posts, underscoring that de-reserving them would address the pressing need for filling up vacancies.

“While it is absolutely important to have reservations, the case of Urdu medium posts is slightly different. The de-reserving will ensure that these posts, that have remained vacant for several years, are filled. As a result, both teachers and students of Urdu medium stand to gain. Urdu is the second official language of Telangana. Therefore, promoting, preserving, and teaching in this language assumes significance,” Amer Ali Khan wrote.

