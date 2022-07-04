Telangana: Money heist in Nizamabad bank; over Rs 2 Cr looted

Hyderabad: In a film-style burglary, thieves broke into a bank in Telangana’s Nizamabad district and looted cash and jewellery worth over Rs 2.07 crore.

The burglary occurred in the Telangana Grameen Bank in Bussapur village in Mendora mandal of the district, police said.

The crime was committed on Saturday night but came to light on Monday when the bank reopened after the holiday on Sunday.

The police said the burglars broke into the bank from the adjacent office of Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL), using gas-cutters to cut the iron shutter to enter the bank.

A police officer said gas-cutters were also used to break the locker and take out cash and other valuables.

Bank officials told police that Rs 7.22 lakh cash and gold jewellery worth Rs 2 crore was missing. The jewellery belonged to the depositors who had taken loans against the valuables.

According to police, it was a well-planned heist. The burglars damaged CCTV cameras before committing the burglary. They were also believed to be wearing masks as a mask was found in the premises.

Senior police officials visited the bank. Investigators gathered clues from the scene.

Police said a case had been registered and they were working on certain clues to identify and track down the accused.

