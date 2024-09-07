Telangana: ‘Money, not caste wins elections,’ claims Jagga Reddy

Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) working president T Jayaprakash Reddy alias Jagga Reddy claimed on Saturday that in the present political scenario, those who could spend anywhere between Rs 50 to Rs 100 crore could become MLAs and MPs.

Speaking to media persons on Saturday, September 7, the former MLA alleged that Rs 50 crore and Rs 100 crore were spent for contesting Sangareddy and Patancheru assembly constituencies, respectively, in the 2023 Telangana elections.

“Gone are the days when votes were gained in the name of caste or religion. There is no connection between caste and money,” he alleged.

Also Read CV Anand re-appointed as Hyderabad commissioner of police

Congratulating the newly appointed TPCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud, he hoped for inclusivity in the party. He further noted the decision to make Goud the president came from the idea of representing the backward classes.