Telangana: Month-long heavy-vehicle driver training from May 16

Hyderabad: The Telangana Overseas Manpower Company Limited (TOMCOM) will provide one month-heavy vehicle driver training starting from May 16.

TOMCOM, along with the Telangana Institute of Driving Education and Skills (TIDES), and the International Organization for Migration (IOM) will provide training for international returnee migrant workers who are interested in training as heavy vehicle drivers, said a press release on Saturday.

The training will be for 30 days, with free food, accommodation and placement opportunities.

Interested candidates must be around 22- 35 years old, hold a light motor vehicle four-wheeler license with a one-year validity and heavy motor vehicle learner’s license, the release said.

Candidates should provide the following information:

Heavy vehicle learners license number

A brief note mentioning their name, age, mandal, district

Recent overseas destination

Year of return

Apart from the first batch that begins on May 16, TOMCOM plans to conduct a second batch which will begin from June 5 till July 7.

For more information, contact Dr Trilok Chandan Goud at 9493460031 (Email: trilokchandan@gmail.com) or refer to www.tidessircilla.com. More any queries, candidates can send an email: tides.sircilla@gmail.com or contact: 8985431720.