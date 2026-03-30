Telangana MP seeks progress on sports infrastructure development

Hyderabad: Congress MP from Bhongir, C Kiran Kumar Reddy, on Monday, March 30, questioned the Union Ministry of Sports and Youth Affairs’ progress on infrastructure development proposals submitted by the Telangana government.

These proposals include the upgradation of the GMC Balayogi Athletics Stadium in Gachibowli, the establishment of a shooting range within the University of Hyderabad campus, and a request for central financial assistance to set up a Sports Hub and a Sports University in Telangana.

In response, the ministry said, “Since sports is a state subject, the primary responsibility for developing sports infrastructure lies with the respective state governments.”

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The ministry said that proposals would be examined on their eligibility under various schemes, such as ‘Khelo India,’ and financial assistance would be provided accordingly.

Kiran Kumar Reddy urged the Centre to take a speedy decision on these proposals and extend its positive cooperation, keeping in view the immense potential for sports development in Telangana.

He stressed that timely support from the Centre would significantly contribute to the promotion of sports within the state and help create better opportunities for the youth.