Telangana MPs use only 23 pc of MPLADS funds in two years

Hyderabad: Telangana MPs have utilised only 23 per cent of the funds allocated to them under the Member of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS) over the past two years, according to data available on the ‘Empowered Indian’ website.

The Centre allocates Rs 5 crore every year to each MP under MPLADS. While the national average utilisation stands at 75 per cent, Telangana’s utilisation remains much lower. The state is 24th among 28 states.

Rs 394 crore allocated, Rs 94 crore utilised

According to the data, the Centre allocated Rs 394 crore to Telangana’s 23 MPs, including 17 Lok Sabha and six Rajya Sabha members. Only Rs 94 crore was shown as utilised.

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Six MPs used less than 10 per cent of their available funds during the two years.

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Dharmapuri Arvind leads utilisation

Nizamabad MP Dharmapuri Arvind recorded the highest utilisation among Telangana MPs. He used 56 per cent of the Rs 28 crore allocated to him over two years.

Mahabubabad MP Balaram Naik utilised 49 per cent, while BRS Rajya Sabha MP Vaddiraju Ravichandra used 48 per cent of the funds.

Malkajgiri MP Eatala Rajender received the highest allocation of Rs 32 crore but utilised around Rs 3.47 crore.

Asaduddin Owaisi utilised 7.6 pc of MPLADS funds

AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi utilised 7.6 per cent of his allocated MPLADS funds. He spent Rs 1.11 crore out of Rs 14.70 crore.

Congress MP Renuka Chowdary used 2.08 per cent, while BRS MP B Partha Saradhi Reddy utilised 2.43 per cent.

Among the two Union ministers from Telangana, G Kishan Reddy was shown as having utilised 3.23 per cent of his allocation. Bandi Sanjay Kumar was shown to have utilised around 38 per cent.