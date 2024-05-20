Telangana: MRO among 3 officials land in ACB net for bribery

Hyderabad: Three government employees including a mandal revenue officer (MRO) were caught by the anti-corruption bureau (ACB) sleuths while accepting bribe in two separate cases on Monday.

A farmer from Kamalapur mandal in Hanamkonda district had complained to ACB that Palakurthi Madhavi, MRO and joint sub-registrar, was demanding Rs 20,000 to mutate the land which was passed on to him by his father.

Based on the complaint, ACB officials laid a trap and caught Rakesh, Dharani site operator receiving Rs 5,000 as advance for the work at the MRO office on Monday. Rakesh, along with Madhavi have been arrested and were to be produced before the judge.

In another incident, Joginipalli Bhaskar Rao, a senior assistant at the district panchayat raj engineer’s office in Sircilla, was caught red-handed while accepting Rs 7,000 as a bribe, to expedite the file for the construction of a compound wall for a graveyard in Lingannapet village of Gambhirraopet mandal of Rajanna-Sircilla district on Monday.

According to ACB officials, the money was recovered and Rao’s involvement was confirmed through chemical tests. He was produced before the special judge for SPE and ACB cases in Karimnagar.

The ACB has requested the citizens to report bribery to them via the toll-free number 1064.