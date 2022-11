Hyderabad: The outlawed CPI Maoists allegedly killed a man on Wednesday night.



The deceased, identified as Sapka Gopal, was a native of Kondapuram village of Venkatapur mandal.

It has been learnt that the Maoists had killed him for being a ‘police informer’. Details on the case are awaited but police have not given any statement regarding the incident.